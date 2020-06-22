MBTA: Transit police officer resigned amid investigation into excessive use of force

BOSTON (WHDH) - An MBTA transit police officer resigned late last month amid an investigation into excessive use of force, officials confirmed.

Authorities began looking into the actions of officer Nicholas Morrissey after surveillance video showed him dragging a black man off of a bus at Forest Hills Station in April, The Boston Globe first reported.

“The alleged events, as described, are contrary to the core values and mission of the MBTA and its police department. Transit Police officers receive specialized training in de-escalation techniques and are expected to treat riders with dignity and respect at all times,” MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said in a statement. “We take this matter very seriously.”

Morrissey resigned from the force on May 29 before the MBTA terminated him.

Poftak added that an investigation into the alleged incident remains ongoing.

“The Transit Police Department’s Command Staff is conferring with the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office and a thorough investigation is underway,” Poftak said.

The 63-year-old man who was allegedly pulled off the bus was not seriously hurt.

