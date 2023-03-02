QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - MBTA Transit Police are searching for a man accused of attempting to convince two young girls to come to him while on the platform of the North Quincy Station.

Police say the incident happened around 6 p.m. on Feb. 26. Two girls, ages 11 and 12, reported that the man yelled out encouraging the children to come to him.

When they ignored him, the man allegedly began to walk in their direction and stated, “Come here… I have candy and puppies.”

Both girls became frightened and fled the platform area, according to police. The man did not pursue or follow them.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police at 617-222-1050 or you can submit a tip via the See Say app.

ATTENTION****** ID sought relative to a possible Enticement of a Minor Investigation. Contact us w/any info you have. #MBTA North Quincy Station.*******https://t.co/GCwE6igCue pic.twitter.com/7boIsPEGZm — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) March 2, 2023

