MBTA Transit Police are searching for a person of interest in connection with an assault with a knife and stun gun at South Station.

Police say the incident happened Wednesday around 7 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call Transit Police at 617-222-1050.

Identification Wanted: Person of Interest re Assault&Battery DW Taser/Knife at #MBTA South Station on 1/25 7PM: PLEASE take a good look. Recognize him ? Contact TPD Detectives w/any info 617-222-1050 or anonymously via our SeeSay app. pic.twitter.com/XtNCYh3335 — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) January 27, 2023

