BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA Transit Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly struck a 62-year-old woman without provocation or warning.
Police say the incident happened Tuesday around 2 p.m. at the Downtown Crossing station.
The victim simply passed by and said “excuse me” before the man allegedly hit her with a closed fist.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 617-222-1050 or use the See Say app.
