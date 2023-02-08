BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA Transit Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly struck a 62-year-old woman without provocation or warning.

Police say the incident happened Tuesday around 2 p.m. at the Downtown Crossing station.

The victim simply passed by and said “excuse me” before the man allegedly hit her with a closed fist.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 617-222-1050 or use the See Say app.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox