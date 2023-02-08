BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA Transit Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly struck a 62-year-old woman without provocation or warning.

Police say the incident happened Tuesday around 2 p.m. at the Downtown Crossing station.

The victim simply passed by and said “excuse me” before the man allegedly hit her with a closed fist.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 617-222-1050 or use the See Say app.

2/7 2PM this subject with a closed fist struck a 62 y/o woman w/out provocation or warning. #MBTA Downtown Xing concourse. The victim simply passed by & stated "excuse me". Recognize him ? Please contact us w/any info you have. 617-222-1050 or SeeSay app. Help us ID him !! TY pic.twitter.com/3WPKAVZwjx — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) February 8, 2023

