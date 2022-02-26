BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police are turning to the public for help identifying a suspect accused of indecent assault and battery on an MBTA bus in Boston earlier this month.

The incident took place on the bus around 2 p.m. on February 17, according to transit police.

Anyone with information is urged to call the MBTA Transit Police Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050.

Help us ID this subject of interest re: Indecent Assault & Battery investigation. #MBTA https://t.co/8cjXz3ZbIt pic.twitter.com/ShO4FGFyTC — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) February 26, 2022

