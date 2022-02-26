BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police are turning to the public for help identifying a suspect accused of indecent assault and battery on an MBTA bus in Boston earlier this month.
The incident took place on the bus around 2 p.m. on February 17, according to transit police.
Anyone with information is urged to call the MBTA Transit Police Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050.
