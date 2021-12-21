(WHDH) — Members of Boston Carmen’s Local 589 donated $2,000 worth of toys to the Annual DiDomenico Foundation Toy Drive in Everett.

The drive supports children in family shelters, domestic violence shelters, and families in need across Greater Boston.

“As subway drivers and bus operators, we see firsthand the challenges that working families have faced throughout the pandemic, especially during the holidays,” said Local 589 President Jim Evers. “We hope this donation helps make Christmas feel a little more normal this year.”

