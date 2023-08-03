BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA reached a deal with its largest union Wednesday, resulting in some pay raises and other bonuses.

Gov. Maura Healey and MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng announced the new deal with union ATU Local 589 to increase wages and bonuses to help retain valuable frontline workers.

The tentative four-year agreement includes a raise that totals 18% over four years, which is the largest pay increase for T workers since the 1990s.

It is also aimed to improve recruitment by adding signing bonuses.

“This agreement will help ensure that growth at the pace we need it to and it will also help us keep more of our current employees from leaving,” Healey said.

The union’s president said the Healey Administration has shown unwavering support to ensure the success of the T.

The agreement also includes better pay progression for new hires, longevity bonuses and certain benefits for part-time employees.

