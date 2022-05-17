BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA has unveiled a new service plan, which aims to get riders on a bus every 15 minutes or sooner.

T officials say plans for the more frequent bus service would extend to about half of their weekday routes, increasing bus access for about 275,000 people. The plan would cost about $90 million.

In Everett, routes including the 109, 104 and 110 buses would run about 70% more frequently. Lynn riders will also see a 40% increase in service, and Roxbury riders will see a 25% increase in stop frequency.

The MBTA is also looking to triple its bus routes serving workers and patients in the Longwood Medical area. As of now, two routes run every 15 minutes. The new plan would run six routes through the area.

