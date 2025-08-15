BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA has released its first, limited edition holiday sweater.

The design is exclusive for 2025, featuring an MBTA Green Line light rail vehicle (LRV) and icons from Boston’s skyline.

Multi-color LEDs sparkle from the front of the trolley as well as atop the skyline. Batteries and a low-profile on/off switch (all included) are neatly tucked away inside the lower portion of the sweater. The back features snowflakes including a large T logo snowflake in the center. Both sweater arms feature snowflakes running down their lengths.

On the product description the T encourages residents to “Get yours ASAP and light up the holidays with the MBTA!”

Learn more: https://mbtagifts.com/products/boston-mbta-holiday-sweater-2025

