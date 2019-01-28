MBTA unveils proposed 6.3 percent fare hike

BOSTON (WHDH) - New MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak unveiled a proposal Monday that would increase fares 6.3 percent over the next three years.

The planned increase, detailed during a Fiscal & Management Control Board meeting, would be the first fare increase in three years and would generate an additional $32.5 million in revenue.

Poftak said the “reasonable” proposal would allow the agency to maintain fiscal discipline, maintain its commitment to invest $750 million in capital expenditures over the next few years, and create an opportunity to “make investments in additional service and customer-facing amenities.”

