MBTA upgrades miles of Green Line track

BOSTON (WHDH) - State and MBTA officials touted several miles of upgrades to track on the Green Line’s C and E routes Tuesday.

Gov. Charlie Baker and MBTA General Manager said the T accelerated work on the tracks, which are more than 30 years old, during periods of reduced ridership over the spring and summer.

The MBTA said because of the work the Green Line was able to avoid years of weekend shutdowns.

