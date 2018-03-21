MBTA urges commuters to ‘check service alerts’ during nor’easter

CHELSEA, MA (WHDH) — The MBTA is bracing for a fourth March nor’easter expected to bring up to 10 inches of snow to some areas.

The T said they are ready to clear snow and ice from the tracks. Snow fighting equipment has been put along each of the lines as well.

They will also be on the lookout for downed trees and other debris that could cause problems on the tracks.

Power crews will do their best to monitor overhead wires as ice starts to build up.

They do have extra manpower spread out as this storm approaches.

The commuter rail, subway lines and ferry are all operating on a regular schedule.

“Please check service alerts throughout the day for potential schedule adjustments,” the T tweeted.

The Mattapan Trolley Line may be replaced by buses in the afternoon and evening.

Buses may also operate on snow routes.

