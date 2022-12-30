BOSTON (WHDH) - All Orange Line vehicles have been inspected and some are being repaired after the MBTA identified a failure in an electrical grounding component on a vehicle during a routine inspection.

The T says repairs are underway for vehicles experiencing the electrical problem.

As a result the T says it is currently operating eight Orange Line train sets (48 cars) for a headway of 12-14 minutes, two train sets (12 cars) fewer than the scheduled number of vehicles required to meet the schedule.

“As the MBTA continues its inspections and performs necessary repairs, Orange Line riders will continue to experience longer headways,” A T spokesman said in a statement. “First Night visitors should plan for additional travel time.”

