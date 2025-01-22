BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA is advising commuters to allow for extra time, and warning of potential delays, as the deep freeze chilling the Boston area could impact train equipment.

The T had issues across the network Tuesday night, but the transit organization said it is ready to address cracked rails, downed trees, and ice on the third rail power lines.

Riders told 7News an E Line trolley on the Green Line lost power at Arlington station. Riders said they waited on the train for about 15 minutes when a conductor told them an inspector was on the way. Some riders chose to get off and walk to the next stop.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has issued a cold weather advisory through Thursday as the wind chill could drop to zero or below.

On days with temperatures reaching severe lows, individuals area at risk of developing frostbite and hypothermia if out in the cold for too long.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)