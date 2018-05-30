BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA officials celebrated the addition of a brand new catamaran, named Glory, Wednesday morning.

The high-speed ferry built by Gladding-Hearn Shipbuilding went through a christening ceremony by Transportation Secretary and CEO Stephanie Pollack at the Hingham Ferry Dock at 7:15 a.m.

Glory, which can hold 150 passengers, services Hull, Hingham, Logan Airport and Long Wharf in Boston.

The catamaran’s name honors the legacy of master shipbuilder Donald McKay’s Glory of the Seas clipper, which set a record for the fastest day’s run in 24 hours in 1854.

A sister vessel to Glory was introduced into the MBTA fleet in Oct. 2017 named Champion after McKay’s design of the Champion of the Seas clipper.

Gladding-Hearn also constructed the MBTA’s high-speed ferries, Lightning and Flying Cloud, back in 1996.

