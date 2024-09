QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - An MBTA work truck’s back window was smashed at the Quincy Adams station on Monday morning.

Transit police shared a photo of the damage, with investigators saying someone smashed the window with a piece of cement.

Once that person is identified, authorities said they will be charged.

