MBTA worker dies after being struck by bus in Charlestown

BOSTON (WHDH) - An MBTA worker has died after being hit by a bus at the MBTA bus yard in Charlestown on Monday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a person struck inside the bus yard on Arlington Street around 5 a.m. transported the employee to Massachusetts General Hospital, according to Boston police.

The victim, whose name has not been released, later succumbed to their injuries, the MBTA confirmed.

An investigation remains ongoing.

