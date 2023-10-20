QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - An MBTA employee made contact with the third rail at North Quincy Station early Friday morning, resulting in a minor burn, MBTA officials said.

Around 4:38 a.m., the worker dropped a wrench, and his leg made contact with the third rail while working on the Braintree branch.

The worker, conscious and alert, was transported to Boston Medical Center, an MBTA spokesperson confirmed.

The transit agency said the incident is under investigation by their safety department and the Department of Public Works.

