MBTA worker indicted for allegedly stealing $450k from fare collection boxes

BOSTON (WHDH) - An MBTA worker accused of stealing more than $450,000 from collection boxes he was supposed to fix has been indicted, officials said.

Stephen P. Fagerberg, 55, of Dedham was indicted Thursday by a Suffolk County Grand Jury on two counts of larceny over $1,200 in a continuous scheme after authorities investigating funds stolen from fare collection boxes used marked bills that ended up being deposited into his personal bank account, according to Attorney General Maura Healey’s Office.

Fagerberg will be arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court on Oct. 11.

