MBTA worker struck, seriously injured by bus in Charlestown

BOSTON (WHDH) - An MBTA worker was hospitalized with serious injuries after being hit by a bus at the MBTA bus yard in Charlestown on Monday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a person struck inside the bus yard on Arlington Street around 5 a.m. transported the employee to Massachusetts General Hospital, according to Boston police.

Their current condition has not been released.

An investigation remains ongoing.

