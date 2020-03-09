MBTA workers protest cuts to maintenance workforce

BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA workers are calling for more maintenance workers to improve safety on the T and blasting Gov. Charlie Baker for making cuts during his first five years in office

Workers protested a 20 percent cut to the maintenance workforce they say Baker made earlier in his tenure and said Baker is ignoring recommendations from safety panels.

“He isn’t listening to the experts who say the MBTA derailment record isn’t normal and shouldn’t be happening with this frequency,” said Brian Doherty of the Invest Now Coalition. “It is unacceptable to be cutting the workforce who can fix it while the trains are literally falling off the tracks.”

