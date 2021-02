BOSTON (WHDH) - Work is now getting underway to consolidate stops on the Green Line.

For the next 13 months, the MBTA will replace the trolley service between the Babcock Street and Kenmore stops with buses.

The work will take place on weeknights and all day on weekends.

