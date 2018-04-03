BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA is working to fix staffing issues that are being blamed for an increase in dropped bus trips.

A new study showed that a shortage of about 100 drivers led to around 300 dropped trips per day late last year.

The T is set to unveil a new automated scheduling system, which should improve response to driver absences.

Officials said the new system will be unveiled by next spring.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)