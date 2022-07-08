BOSTON (WHDH) - Riders seeking to travel along the MBTA’s C Branch of the Green Line will need to find alternate means or ride replacement shuttle buses once scheduled renovation shuts down the segment of track on July 11, according to the MBTA.

According to the MBTA, crews will install Green Line Train Protection System equipment and replace over 1,500 feet of track along the C Branch from July 11 to July 25.

The additions are to further prevent head-on collisions, add red-light signal protection and incorporate speed enforcement, according to the MBTA.

Free shuttle buses will be available to those looking to travel between the Kenmore and Cleveland Circle stations.

The updates to the C Branch come after the MBTA completed upgrades to the B Branch at the beginning of the month.

