BOSTON (WHDH) - It wasn’t easy to be green Friday night.

Riders of the MBTA’s Green Line experienced delays after one of the services’ trains became disabled near Government Center.

While service was eventually restored, it caused some fans leaving Friday’s Game 6 between the Heat and Celtics no choice but navigate the subway on foot.

Celtics fans forced to walk on the subway tracks to the saddest, ‘Let’s Go Celtics,’ chant after the subway breaks down 😭 pic.twitter.com/Sr2kDLofIM — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 28, 2022

No cause for the disablement of the train has been given.

