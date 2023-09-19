Results of statewide standardized tests from last school year show that students are still performing well below pre-pandemic levels, though education department officials say the scores show that the “achievement slide” from COVID-19 “has halted and recovery is underway.”

In English and math, students in grades three through eight are still about 10 percentage points behind where they were in 2019, prior to learning losses from the pandemic, though overall achievement went up from last year.

These results from the 2022-2023 school year represent the first time since before COVID-19 that students in all tested grades took the full MCAS exam.

Compared to 2022, the percentage of students meeting or exceeding expectations in math increased by 2 percentage points in third through eighth grade, at 41 percent. Exactly half of all tenth graders met or exceeded expectations in math this year, the same percentage as the year before.

Students in tenth grade also remained stagnant in English language arts from last year, with 58 percent of high school test-takers meeting expectation targets. The percentage of elementary and middle schoolers hitting these marks increased by one percentage point, to 42 percent.

Science scores decreased across the board in 2022 — with the percentage of fifth graders, eighth graders and high school test-takers decreasing by one percentage point each, to 42 percent, 41 percent and 46 percent, respectively, of these students meeting or exceeding expectations.

