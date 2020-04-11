MCAS test cancelled for high school students during pandemic

BOSTON (WHDH) - High school students in Massachusetts will not have to take the MCAS test this year.

Educators and law makers decided to cancel the test for all high school students amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Charlie Baker signed a bill waiving the test as a graduation requirement for the class of 2020.

Officials say the change will allow teachers and students to focus on learning and personal well being while attending virtual classes.

