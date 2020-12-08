BOSTON (WHDH) - MCAS ELA and mathematics tests have been postponed for students in grade 11.

The Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education wrote in a letter Monday that students graduating in 2022 would no longer be participating in testing during the January-February window and that testing is being postponed until later in the year.

Students in grade 12 (class of 2021), as well as adult test-takers, will remain eligible to participate in one or both tests beginning in January to earn their competency determination.

Students currently enrolled in the 12th grade who were previously on track to graduate during the 2019-2020 school year do not need to take the tests, as they remain eligible for the modified CD.

The testing window for eligible students is extended through Feb. 12, giving schools an additional week to complete testing.

The testing window begins on Jan. 14.

