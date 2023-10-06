(CNN) — Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is denying reports that he is expected to step down from Congress before the end of his term – telling reporters on Friday that he still has “work to do,” though he has sent different signals in private conversations.

Earlier Friday, multiple sources familiar with McCarthy’s thinking told CNN that was expected to step down before the end of his term.

House Republicans are still reeling after McCarthy was ousted from the speakership in a historic vote. Following the vote, McCarthy opted not to run again for the gavel, setting off a race for a new speaker.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise and GOP Rep. Jim Jordan have both launched bids to be the next speaker, though it is unclear if House Republicans will be able to coalesce around a candidate given the deep divisions within the conference.

After the House voted to oust McCarthy, the California Republican did not say whether he would remain in Congress. “I’ll look at that,” he said when asked at a press conference following the vote.

Politico was first to report McCarthy is considering resigning.

