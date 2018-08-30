McCaw found abandoned in RI looking for new home

WASHINGTON (AP) - WARWICK, R.I. (WHDH)- A bird rescue organization in Rhode Island is searching for the owner of a blue and gold McCaw that was found abandoned at the home of one of their employees last week.

Corrie Butler, the manager of Rhode Island Parrot Rescue, said she found Midnight the McCaw abandoned at the bottom of her deck last week which is located just steps away from the shelter.

The bird was not banded, which is required by law in Rhode Island for an aminal of this sort.

“She takes treats nicely, she has a vocabulary so we do know that she was probably loved and cared for at one point,” Butler said.

A RIPR volunteer who lives nearby said he noticed something out of the ordinary around the time the bird was discovered.

He reportedly saw an SUV pull into Butler’s driveway then saw the driver walk towards her back gate.

While it is illegal to abandon an animal in Rhode Island, Butler thinks the owner may have been trying to do the right thing by leaving Midnight in her care.

The bird is in quarantine for the next 30 days. Then she will be examined by a vet and put up for adoption.

