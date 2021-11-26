BOSTON (WHDH) - Patriots captain Devin McCourty tweeted at Governor Charlie Baker on Thanksgiving to ask him to release William Allen from prison so he could be home with his family.

The tweet came with a photo that showed an empty seat with Allen’s name on it next to McCourty’s family and defensive lineman Lawrence Guy.

Hoping my guy William Allen can be home with his family soon to enjoy the holidays..@MassGovernor you can make that happen..please do it!! @mcanfia #ClemencyforWilliamAllen pic.twitter.com/xGn1e5KZuj — Devin&Jason McCourty (@McCourtyTwins) November 26, 2021

Allen was charged with first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without parole back in 1997

Back in September, the Advisory Board of Pardons recommended to Baker that Allen’s murder conviction be commuted to second-degree murder which would make him eligible for release.

If Baker were to accept, it would be the first pardon he has issued.

