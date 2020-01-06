McCourty twins aren’t sure what their football future holds but continue advocacy work with same force

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The Patriots season is over sending the Pats into the off-season with plenty of questions — including the futures of the McCourty twins.

Jason ended this year injured and team captain Devin will be a free agent.

“I’m excited about that we’ll see how everything plays out when it comes to free agency and all that but I’m excited to be turning 33 in August and still can say I’m playing pretty good football and have a chance to continue my career,” Devin said.

Jason chimed in saying, “For me it’ll be about getting healthy and then like Dev said after that obviously I have 3 kids and wife it’s a lot of this offseason time is dedicated to them the wives ready as soon as the season ended already hounding us about a Disney cruise.”

Along with family time, the twins are also busy furthering their off-field work advocating for issues like education funding and criminal justice reform.

Monday, the pair hosted a screening for the film “Just Mercy” — the true story of a civil rights attorney working to free a wrongly accused death row prisoner.

“Recently as the Miami game we had 10 men and women who were wrongfully accused and part of the Innocence Project Massachusetts come out to the game, come and get field passes and then you look at this movie it falls right in line,” Devin said.

Of course, as the off-season moves along, there is no bigger story than what is in store for Quarterback Tom Brady.

The GOAT a free agent for the first time in his career and not offering up any clues as to his plans.

In a press conference, Brady said, “I just don’t know what’s going to happen and, you know, I’m not going to predict it.”

A decision the McCourty twins say they’ll be sitting back and waiting for just like the rest of the New England sports fans.

“I’ve learned so much from him it’s been a great opportunity, never would imagine that have the opportunity to be a leader on a team that’s won multiple super bowls with the greatest player to play the game so it’s been a complete honor and whatever he decides to do it’s up to him,” Devin said.

Jason added, “The one unique thing about free agency, you get to choose and dictate what happens next in your life and if there’s anybody in this league that after 20 years has earned that. So as teammates friends you just sit back you watch and wait to see what happens with it all.”

Devin has played 10 season with Brady and Jason two. Everyone will be waiting with baited breath to see if they get another.

