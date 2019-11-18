McCourty twins award $75,000 grant to social justice fund

Devin and Jason McCourty got the opportunity to see the positive impact of their generous donation Monday night.

The non-profit Mind Matters received a $75,000 grant from the Patriots player’s social justice fund last year.

The goal of the Mind Matters organization is to help young people from low-income families get ready for college through tutoring and mentoring.

The McCourty’s hosted a question and answer session with students and their mentors.

“We wanted to do something that kind of went beyond that education with helping some of the people in our community that often times get kind of forgotten about,” Devin said in a speech at the event.

