McCourty twins bring movie magic to Foxboro with film following those seeking education behind bars

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The McCourty twins attended a red carpet event at Patriot Place in Foxborough Monday night to promote a documentary that follows the lives of prisoners seeking an education behind bars.

The four-part series entitled ‘College Behind Bars’ is directed by Ken Burns and details the lives of a dozen men and women in New York’s penal system as they try to earn their college degree.

New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty said he first saw the trailer for the film 2-years-ago and that he is excited to bring an event like this to Foxborough.

“So often, we think of incarcerated people like we just throw them away, we put them in jail. You know, whatever happens, happens,” he said on the carpet. “I think you watch this and you get to see these men and women not just going through the program but I mean, putting in work.”

The filmmakers hope this piece can help change the narrative surrounding the purpose of prisons and who has access to higher education.

