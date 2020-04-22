McCourty twins donate $90,000 to purchase chromebooks for students in need

New England Patriots stars Devin and Jason McCourty stepped up to address an urgent need to help students in New York get their hands on some needed technology.

The twins launched the “Chromebooks for Kids” fund for students in their hometown who do not have access to computers at home.

“What better way to give back than to help provide for the future, our youth”, Jason said. “My brother always said make sure blessings don’t stop with yourself, but that they flow through you. We believe this is an opportunity for us to use what we’ve been blessed with to help others!”

Now that classes have been officially moved online for the remainder of the year, hundreds of students in the East Ramapo and Nyack School districts are in need of these laptops to be able to learn and continue their education.

The McCourtys kicked off the giving by donating $90,000 to the cause but officials say they need so much more to keep kids on track.

“In the tough times that we’re in I believe supporting the students in Rockland will provide hope to the community and give the students a chance to be great,” said Devin. “It’s awesome to be able to support an area that helped make me who I am today.”

Those looking for more information and to donate directly can do so here.

