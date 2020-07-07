McCourty twins drop in unexpectedly on local high school football team’s Zoom call

BOSTON (WHDH) - Jason and Devin McCourty recently dropped in on an unsuspecting high school football team’s Zoom call, leaving the players in shock and awe.

The twins, who are both veterans of the New England Patriots defensive secondary, quizzed members of Boston’s English High School team on their NFL knowledge and offered advice on how to deal with the pandemic.

“This is the time to get a leg ahead. This is the time to put in work. Each day pick something to do that makes you uncomfortable,” Devin McCourty told the team.

Jason McCourty added, “You guys are around that age where everything seems so important…Truly believe in yourself and chase your dreams.”

The twins also made the team promise to continue supporting the Patriots even though Tom Brady has left to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

