McCourty twins suit up: 1 brings experience, 1 brings hunger to win

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - It will be a special day for the McCourty twins, Devin and Jason, as they suit up to take on the Chargers in the playoffs Sunday afternoon.

The postseason atmosphere is nothing new for Devin McCourty, who has been with the Patriots through 20 playoff games since he signed with them in 2010.

But it is a different story for his brother Jason, who is getting ready for his first career playoff game.

Devin says their mom has been waiting for this moment for a long time.

“She just wanted him to get the same type of success that I have had as far as playoffs and post regular season,” he said. “The McCourty gang will be pretty fired up.”

The McCourtys grew up together in New Jersey playing football all through high school before taking their talents to Rutger’s University.

They have been each other’s biggest supporters throughout their careers. Jason always flying out to support Devin in his postseason efforts.

Devin said he did not have a lot of advice for his brother, just to encourage him to go out there and play the best game he can play.

