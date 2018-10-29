McCourty’s pick-6 seals Patriots’ 25-6 win over Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Devin McCourty returned an interception 84 yards for a touchdown, and the New England Patriots’ defense smothered the Buffalo Bills’ anemic offense in a 25-6 win on Monday night.

James White scored on a 1-yard run, and the Patriots relied more on Stephen Gostkowski’s leg than on Tom Brady’s arm for their fifth straight win, which improved their AFC East-leading record to 6-2. Brady finished 29 of 45 for 324 yards, but was held without a touchdown pass for the first time this season.

Gostkowski hit four of five field-goal attempts, including two from 25 yards after New England drives stalled inside Buffalo’s 10.

McCourty sealed the win with 5:54 remaining by intercepting Derek Anderson’s pass over the middle intended for LeSean McCoy and taking it to the end zone.

Two plays before the pick, Bills tight end Jason Croom’s diving one-handed touchdown catch was negated following a video review. Replays clearly showed Croom never had possession in attempting to make the 25-yard catch, which would have made it a one-score game.

Buffalo lost its third straight and dropped to 2-6 for its worst start since opening the 2010 season with eight losses.

