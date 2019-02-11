McDonald’s adding Donut Sticks to breakfast menu

BOSTON (WHDH) - McDonald’s says it will be adding Donut Sticks to its menu later this month.

The new cinnamon-sugar treat will be available at the fast-food chain beginning Feb. 20.

The sticks will only be sold during breakfast hours and for a limited time only.

“Donut Sticks are made fresh throughout the morning, prepared in McDonald’s restaurant kitchens until hot, crispy and golden brown for a light and airy texture – never microwaved,” the company said in a press release. “They’re sprinkled with cinnamon sugar for a crunchy outside and soft, doughy inside, and served warm to customers.”

Customers can purchase the sticks by the half-dozen or dozen.

