McDonald’s announces changes to its iconic apple pie

(WHDH) — A classic McDonald’s treat has gone through some changes and some customers are extremely unhappy.

The fast-food giant announced it has altered the recipe for apple pie.

The beloved dessert supposedly includes fewer ingredients and a whole new look. The pies are now covered in lattice-style crust and sprinkled with a sugar topping.

“Our new freshly baked Apple pie recipe is in line with other positive changes we have made,” McDonald’s spokesperson Tiffany Briggs said. “We removed, for example, artificial preservatives from our Chicken McNuggets and switched to real butter in our breakfast sandwiches because those changes matter to our guests.”

McDonald’s says they are made with six different kinds of apples that are “100 percent American grown.”

The pies clock in at 240 calories.

Customers took to social media when they noticed the change and the reviews were mixed.

I don't know one person who likes the new @McDonalds apple pie. PLEASE bring the old ones back — Matt (@mattgoody20) September 18, 2018

@McDonalds Just heard about the changed apple pies. Why try to make a pie healthy and change the recipe? A pie isn't supposed to be healthy… Welp guess @tacobell can have my money. They have good apple empanadas. — West (@WokenWest) September 18, 2018

What happened to @McDonalds “Baked” fried apple pies? These taste too healthy. 😉 — Briggie (@Miss_BusyB) September 17, 2018

