McDonald’s announces major changes to its classic burgers

(WHDH) — McDonald’s has announced major changes to its seven classic burgers. The pickle is the one ingredient that will remain the same.

The restaurant is removing all artificial ingredients from the burgers. Even the Big Mac “special sauce” will get a makeover.

The burgers will no longer include artificial preservatives, flavors, or coloring. The change affects nearly every part of the sandwich, including the bun, cheese, and sauce.

The company is still in a pickle over its pickles, which contain an artificial preservative.

The changes come as McDonald’s continues to try to attract more health-conscious consumers.

In 2016, McDonald’s eliminated artificial preservatives from its chicken nuggets and ditched high fructose corn syrup in its buns.

Earlier this year, the company replaced frozen beef with fresh beef in its Quarter Pounders. It also changed up its Happy Meal offerings.

