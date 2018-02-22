(WHDH) — McDonald’s is bringing back its Szechuan dipping sauce after a year of public outcry.

The sauce was a limited-time menu item in the 90’s.

Customers started clamoring for the Szechuan sauce after it was mentioned in an episode of the cartoon “Rick and Morty” last year.

Some people rioted after McDonald’s gave some of the sauce away last October.

It will be served at every location in the United States starting next Monday until the supply runs out.

