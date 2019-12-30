JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (AP) — McDonald’s is disputing allegations that a Kansas police officer was handed a coffee with an expletive and the word “pig” written on it when he stopped there on his way to work.

Dana Cook, the owner of a McDonald’s in Junction City, said in a written statement that the store has video showing it wasn’t their employee. Cook did not speculate about who may have written the words.

The coffee situation gained attention after Herington Police Chief Brian Hornaday said in a Facebook post that one of his officers was handed the cup with the obscenity Saturday when he went through the McDonald’s drive through in Junction City, which is near Fort Riley. Hornaday wrote the officer was offered a “free lunch” and that “A Big Mac and large fries doesn’t make up for it.” The post included a picture of the cup.

“This behavior has been, is and always will be wrong,” Hornaday said.

He didn’t immediately return an email message Monday.

Capt. David Gilbert, of the sheriff’s office in Geary County, where Junction City is located, said in an email Monday that it is “saddening to see this incident in our community no matter who wrote on the officer’s cup.” The statement added that “WE will stand together as a community while the incident investigation is completed.”

McDonald’s corporate media didn’t answer question, instead directing people to look at the owner’s statement.

“My McDonald’s have the utmost respect for all members of law enforcement and the military and were troubled by the accusation made,” Cook wrote in the statement. “We thoroughly reviewed our security video from every angle, which clearly shows the words were not written by one of our employees. We look forward to working with Chief Hornaday as he continues his investigation.”

