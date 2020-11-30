McDonald’s giving away 10,000 sandwiches to celebrate return of McRib

BOSTON (WHDH) - McDonald’s announced Monday that it plans to give away 10,000 sandwiches to celebrate the return of the McRib.

For the first time in nearly a decade, the fast-food chain is making the fan-favorite sandwich available at all of its locations in the United States on Wednesday.

McDonald’s says it will give a free McRib to the first 10,000 people who share a picture of their clean-shaven face on social media using #Shave4McRibSweepstakes.

“We wouldn’t want those beards to get in the way of anyone enjoying a delicious, saucy McRib,” the chain said in a news release.

No beard? No problem. The promotion is open to everyone.

The first 10,000 entries will receive a code for a free McRib, available via McDelivery on Uber Eats.

The McRib is described as a “saucy, tangy, tender and shamelessly delicious” boneless pork patty.

The return marks the first time since 2012 that the McRib has been available in New England.

