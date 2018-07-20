(WHDH) — French fry lovers are saying “I’m lovin’ it” when it comes to McDonald’s latest giveaway.

The fast-food chain is giving away free fries to customers who spend at least $1 through its mobile app every Friday for the rest of the year.

McDonald’s is also giving away free sodas every Tuesday and Thursday for the rest of 2018 under the same conditions.

The company’s apparent goal is to get people to use the app more.

