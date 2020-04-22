McDonald’s giving away free meals to frontline workers fighting against coronavirus

(WHDH) — McDonald’s is thanking frontline workers fighting against the coronavirus by giving them free meals.

First responders, medical workers and other frontline employees can stop by participating McDonald’s from April 22 to May 5 to collect their free meal.

Breakfast meals include Egg McMuffin, Chicken McGriddles, or Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit, alongside Hash Browns and any size soft drink, tea or hot brewed coffee.

Lunch and dinner meals include Double Cheeseburger, 6 Piece McNuggets, or Filet-O-Fish, plus small fries and any size soft drink, tea or hot brewed coffee.

There is a limit of one Thank You meal per person per day.

Valid identification is required.

🚨 Friends. Family. Community. WE NEED YOU! ❤ Please help us help our frontline workers. We want to give them a FREE thank you meal. If you know anyone who could use one, please like, tag in comment or retweet to let them know. We’d truly be proud to take their order. pic.twitter.com/5UzDKE4Z1w — McDonald's (@McDonalds) April 21, 2020

