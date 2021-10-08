(WHDH) — McDonald’s says it will give away free breakfast meals to teachers, administrators, and school staff across the United States next week.

The fast-food chain is offering complimentary “Thank You” meals to educators from Oct. 11 through Oct. 15.

“We are honoring another essential group in our communities that has stepped up during a challenging time to inspire and empower others: educators,” the chain said in an announcement.

Educators just need to show a valid work ID to get a free meal.

McDonald’s also gave away meals last year to recognize first responders and healthcare workers at the height of the pandemic.

