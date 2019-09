(WHDH) — McDonald’s and DoorDash have teamed up to give away one million one-cent Big Macs this week.

From Sept. 30 to Oct. 4, customers who purchase a Big Mac will be entered for a chance to win a $1 million, DoorDash announced.

DoorDash customers must use the code “1MBIGMAC” when ordering to qualify for the offer.

For more information, click here.

A million @McDonalds Big Mac® sandwiches for a 1¢ each! Plus, you’ll be entered for a chance to win a $1M when you purchase a 1¢ Big Mac now-10/4 or while supplies last. Use code 1MBIGMAC if it doesnt auto-apply. Fees apply. No purch nec. See image. Terms: https://t.co/3QssphZFWG pic.twitter.com/2c6ZzZMDOh — DoorDash (@DoorDash) September 30, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)