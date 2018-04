(WHDH) — McDonald’s is giving away free French fries on Friday, but there’s a catch.

Customers will receive a free order of medium fries by using the McDonald’s iOS app and Apple Pay at check out with a purchase of at least $1.

The fast-food chain is offering the same deal on April 27, according to the Thrillist.

You COULD high five someone today, but that would require putting down those fries soooo 🤷🍟 #NationalHighFiveDay — McDonald's (@McDonalds) April 19, 2018

