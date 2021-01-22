McDonald’s offering ‘throwback’ deals with menu items for 35 cents or less

(WHDH) — McDonald’s has launched a new “throwback” deals promotion that features an array of popular menu items for $0.35 cents or less.

Every Thursday through Feb. 18, the fast-food giant will be offering a different menu item at a bargain basement price.

In a statement, McDonald’s said, “Is that the sound of dial-up internet, your favorite ‘80s song or extra change in your pocket? McDonald’s is kicking off the new year with some throwback prices, paying tribute to early menu pricing by offering favorite menu items for 35 cents or less!”

Here is a list of the upcoming deals:

Thursday, Jan. 21 — $0.25 cheeseburger

Thursday, Jan. 28 — $0.25 small shake

Thursday, Feb. 4 — $0.20 apple pie

Thursday, Feb. 11 — $0.35 large fries

Thursday, Feb. 18 — $0.25 cheeseburger

Each deal is available for one day only in the McDonald’s app with a $1 minimum purchase.

